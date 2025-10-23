Aaron Rodgers confirmed that he has a very good relationship with Jordan Love, despite all the rumors over the past few years suggesting that the veteran was a bad teammate on the teams he played for.

Now, ahead of the highly anticipated game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers admitted that they are still in touch and that he is very happy to see the great development Love has had in the NFL.

“I texted with him last week because they had played a couple of common opponents. So, we had a couple of texts back and forth. He’s a great kid. He really is. I enjoyed my time with him. I’m not surprised by how he’s playing. He’s playing great. He’s one of the real good guys in the league. I’m sure that his leadership is continuing to grow over there. I like the way he’s playing. He’s super accurate. He’s taking care of the football. He’s being opportunistic. Making great throws down the field and using his legs as well.”

Who is the Packers starting quarterback now?

Jordan Love has been the starting quarterback for the Packers since Green Bay decided to trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets in 2023. Because of this, the Steelers quarterback acknowledged that his career path and Love’s have been very similar in the league.

“His progression was like mine. Kind of where first year, you’re getting your feet wet. Second year you feel a little bit more confident. By the time the third year comes around, you’re ready to play. I had my kind of moment in 2007 against Dallas where I came in, Brett got hurt and I played well. He had kind of his moment against Philadelphia in 2022. He came in, I got banged up and he looked great. I think that was kind of the message to the organization that this guy’s ready to play. I felt like it in 2007. He probably felt like it in 2022. So, I’m really happy for him.”

