Aaron Rodgers took a long time to decide whether he would play during the 2025 NFL season. At first, retirement seemed very close, but as the months went by, the Pittsburgh Steelers became a real option for the veteran.

Mike Tomlin was the key figure in convincing the quarterback that the Steelers’ project could give him one last chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Although Rodgers waited to see how the market moved, especially with rumors linking him to the Rams and the Vikings, he ultimately decided to go to the Steel City.

Until just a week ago, Aaron had been praised for his great season leading Pittsburgh’s offense almost without making mistakes. However, a poor performance against the Chargers has sparked many rumors about his future, mainly because of his age and how it’s affecting the quarterback’s mobility.

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring with Steelers?

Although Aaron Rodgers has not confirmed whether he will retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the quarterback gave a first hint about his future after the game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

This was the quarterback’s response when he was asked if this had been the last game of his career in California. “Southern California. Yeah, it could be. Was I thinking about it? No.”

Although in June before preseason Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that this would be his final year as a professional, throughout the regular season he has gradually changed his stance, saying that he will evaluate it when everything is over.

