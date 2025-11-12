Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers hints retirement might come soon with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers spoke for the first time in a long while about what could be his farewell tour amid rumors pointing to a possible retirement with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers took a long time to decide whether he would play during the 2025 NFL season. At first, retirement seemed very close, but as the months went by, the Pittsburgh Steelers became a real option for the veteran.

Mike Tomlin was the key figure in convincing the quarterback that the Steelers’ project could give him one last chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Although Rodgers waited to see how the market moved, especially with rumors linking him to the Rams and the Vikings, he ultimately decided to go to the Steel City.

Until just a week ago, Aaron had been praised for his great season leading Pittsburgh’s offense almost without making mistakes. However, a poor performance against the Chargers has sparked many rumors about his future, mainly because of his age and how it’s affecting the quarterback’s mobility.

Advertisement

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring with Steelers?

Although Aaron Rodgers has not confirmed whether he will retire with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the quarterback gave a first hint about his future after the game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

This was the quarterback’s response when he was asked if this had been the last game of his career in California. “Southern California. Yeah, it could be. Was I thinking about it? No.”

Advertisement

Although in June before preseason Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show that this would be his final year as a professional, throughout the regular season he has gradually changed his stance, saying that he will evaluate it when everything is over.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin makes a surprising guarantee about Steelers and playoff chances after loss against Chargers

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin makes a surprising guarantee about Steelers and playoff chances after loss against Chargers

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin and Steelers about making the playoffs
NFL

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Mike Tomlin and Steelers about making the playoffs

Mike Tomlin makes a surprising guarantee about Steelers and playoff chances
NFL

Mike Tomlin makes a surprising guarantee about Steelers and playoff chances

Mike Tomlin and Steelers confirm Aaron Rodgers' injury report for game against Cincinnati Bengals
NFL

Mike Tomlin and Steelers confirm Aaron Rodgers' injury report for game against Cincinnati Bengals

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends subtle warning to Broncos, rest of the NFL
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends subtle warning to Broncos, rest of the NFL

Better Collective Logo