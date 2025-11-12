Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers admits age might have been a key factor in Steelers’ loss against Chargers

Aaron Rodgers admitted that he made several critical mistakes that cost the Pittsburgh Steelers a possible victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers had one of the worst games of his career in the Steelers’ 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. After a very solid start to the season, the quarterback showed some concerning signs.

Although Mike Tomlin and Rodgers himself have described the situation as a ‘night off,’ many experts have pointed out that the veteran looked uncomfortable in the pocket. That led to several sacks and even a safety early in the game.

The Super Bowl champion quarterback admitted that, at 41 years old, he’s no longer the same as he once was. A lot to improve if the Pittsburgh Steelers want to have a chance to reach the playoffs. “I got to watch the film. I mean, I can’t take off like I used to. I felt like I was moving okay in the pocket, but maybe I need to sit back a little more. I’ll look at that.”

Who will be starting quarterback for Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers will remain the starting quarterback for the Steelers. Head coach Mike Tomlin expressed full confidence that the veteran is ready to bounce back against the Bengals, and therefore no drastic changes are expected.

Another decision that Rodgers was heavily criticized for came late in the game with the Chargers, when on fourth down he attempted a sort of back-shoulder pass to DK Metcalf, despite the star wide receiver being double-covered.

Rodgers admitted that he made a mistake on that crucial sequence. “I probably should have thrown it to the other side. He was doubled. I should have thrown it more back shoulder or maybe work the other side.”

NFL News: Aaron Rodgers addresses wide receiver target concerns with Steelers

