Aaron Rodgers hinted last Sunday that some players of the Pittsburgh Steelers were not attending film sessions and meetings. Now, before the game against the Ravens, the quarterback did not confirm, but also didn’t deny, what he said about his teammates.

The question for Rodgers was very clear from Brooke Pryor: “One of the things you said on Sunday that could help you and the pass catchers be on the same page is everybody coming to those film review sessions. To be clear, has there been less than 100% attendance? Is that something that you feel like needs to improve?”

The Super Bowl champion quarterback did not answer whether anyone is skipping those meetings. “What I was talking about was during the week, we have our meetings on Thursdays, and I meant that everybody come there with an open mind and be self-critical, and work on the things you got to work on, and let’s get better. As far as any off the field stuff, I’m not going to talk about any of that.”

Is Aaron Rodgers playing for Steelers vs Ravens?

Yes. Aaron Rodgers is playing for the Steelers against the Ravens in Week 14. The quarterback was a full participant in practice, so despite his left wrist injury, he will be the starter in Baltimore.

Can the Steelers win the AFC North title?

Yes. The Steelers can win the AFC North if they get victories in all their remaining games. Mike Tomlin’s team will face the Ravens twice and has matchups with the Lions, Dolphins, and Browns.

