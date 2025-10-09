Trending topics:
NFL News: Aaron Rodgers sends clear message about lack of success in big plays for Mike Tomlin’s offense with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers responded to the criticism aimed at Mike Tomlin and his offense for the lack of big plays after four games with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesAaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a 3-1 record, in control of the AFC North. Despite the strong start to the 2025 season, his offense has faced criticism for the lack of explosive plays, even with weapons like DK Metcalf at his disposal.

Here’s the veteran quarterback’s explanation for why there haven’t been those spectacular sequences. “Teams are playing Cover 2. So, if they’re playing Cover 2, there’s not going to be a ton of big shots down the field. Until we get them in one-high, you know, it’s going to be precision passing and short of the sticks.”

Although Rodgers’ stats through four games are modest (786 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions), his efficiency and ball security have been key factors in the Steelers already racking up three wins.

What place are the Steelers in right now?

The Steelers are in first place in the AFC North with a 3-1 record, holding a solid lead over the Bengals (2-3), Ravens (1-4), and Browns (1-4). On top of that, all those teams are facing serious quarterback issues: Cincinnati lost Joe Burrow to injury, the Ravens are without Lamar Jackson, and the Browns have already traded Joe Flacco.

That’s why, when a reporter asked Rodgers if he’d like to hit more big plays, the quarterback sent a clear message: the goal is to win, no matter what. “Well, if you’re playing Cover 2, there’s not going to be a lot of shots open down the boundaries. So, we’re just trying to be efficient.”

NFL News: Mike Tomlin confirms Steelers could get three key injured players back for game against Browns

With the lack of explosive plays on offense, the Steelers have been linked in recent weeks to several rumors about potentially pursuing a wide receiver. For now, nothing has been confirmed.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
