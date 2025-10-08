Aaron Rodgers will experience his first game in the AFC North when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns. That means a blockbuster matchup with defensive star Myles Garrett.

“Get the ball out. For sure. Myles is a Hall of Famer. He might not be in yet, but, that’s where he’s going. He’s one of the few players in the league that you game plan for. You watch the film, every team has a plan. There’s been a few guys over the years, not many, but there’s been a few guys over the years like that. We have one as well. When we played the Steelers last year with the Jets, our plan was to get four hands on T.J. Watt. Every single play and not let him dominate the game. His brother was the same when we played J.J. Myles is a special talent. He has been since his first year in the league and he’s a game wrecker.”

The Steelers have a 3-1 record, and after their bye week, they are looking to continue extending their lead in the division. Additionally, with Rodgers’ arrival, the team not only aims to make the playoffs but also to compete for the Super Bowl.

Who is the Steelers biggest rivalry?

Aaron Rodgers admitted that the Steelers’ biggest rivalry is probably with the Cleveland Browns. The veteran quarterback said he asked Patrick Queen for all the information he could, as the linebacker knows the AFC North perfectly.

“I was asking Patrick Queen about it the other day because he’s been on both sides with Baltimore and now with us. In my own time in the NFC North, I think there was always a great rivalry with Chicago. Minnesota, the states kind of don’t like each other. There was more bad blood between the fans. Detroit, there wasn’t the same type of energy. We wanted to beat them, but there wasn’t like the hatred that Wisconsin people had for Minnesota or just the old school 100-year rivalry with big Chicago and little Green Bay. It seems like, with this, that kind of the rivalry is with the Browns and the hatred goes both ways between Steelers-Bengals and Steelers-Ravens.”

