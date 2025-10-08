Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in an enviable position. Aaron Rodgers has shown that he still has the talent to lead a winning team, the defense keeps improving, and after their bye week, the roster could get several key players back ahead of the game against the Browns.

Moreover, the rest of their rivals in the AFC North are crumbling. The Bengals lost Joe Burrow for several months due to injury and, in an emergency move, traded for Joe Flacco. Meanwhile, the Ravens are without Lamar Jackson because of an injury and keep losing games, while Cleveland also looks like a ship adrift.

Therefore, if the Steelers want to be Super Bowl contenders in an AFC that is more open than ever, they cannot afford to waste their home-field advantage and the extra rest going into Week 6. On the injury front, there is good news for Pittsburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is injured with Steelers?

Mike Tomlin has confirmed that three key injured Steelers players like Alex Highsmith, Joey Porter Jr., and Jaylen Warren, could be back when Pittsburgh faces the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

“From a health standpoint, I feel really encouraged about the return of some people who’ve been out. Guys like Alex Highsmith and Joey Porter Jr. for example. They worked on our bonus day. The arrows are pointing up on their participation, but we’ll follow them throughout the week to make sure it continues to move in the appropriate direction. I think the same thing could be said for Jaylen Warren. So, I’m excited about those guys.”

Advertisement