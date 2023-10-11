Aaron Rodgers shares a strong friendship with Davante Adams. As the wideout faces issues with the Las Vegas Raiders, the quarterback stepped in to defend his former teammate with a powerful message to the AFC West team.

During his 18-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers had several elite receivers. However, in 2014 arrived one who quickly became one of the best partners he has ever had: Davante Adams.

The Packers picked Davante Adams with the 53rd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. A former Fresno State player, Adams developed a strong on-field connection with Rodgers, becoming a significant threat to their rivals.

Aaron Rodgers defends Davante Adams amid his problems with the Raiders

Last year, the Packers’ front office removed a key piece of Aaron Rodgers’ offense. Green Bay agreed terms with the Raiders to trade Davante Adams, which of cours was not well taken by the quarterback.

A year later, Rodgers opted to leave the Packers and join the New York Jets. He expressed his discomfort with several front office decisions, particularly the departure of Adams, and consequently requested a trade to the AFC East team.

Despite playing for different teams, their friendship remains intact. When Rodgers sustained an injury early in the season, Adams reached out with words of encouragement, expressing his hope for a speedy recovery. Now, it was the quarterback who talked about the wideout’s situation.

The Raiders’ offense has really struggled this year, affecting Adams as a result. In Week 5, against his former team, Davante received only four targets for 45 yards, catching Rodgers’ attention.

“Davante’s always open,” Rodgers said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show”. “‘Covered’ to him is just different than other people. … You just gotta stick with him. Listen, I watched the game last night. I love Davante. He’s still a dear friend of mine. I thought he handled everything really, really well. Because that game meant a lot to him. You know, going back against your former team. Four targets? That ain’t it.

“You gotta give him an extra look, because he’s able to do things on different timing. The facts are what Davante Adams does at the line of scrimmage, what Davante does down the field, is like no one else can do. You have to give him opportunities.”

What are the problems between Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders?

Even though Davante Adams’ tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders started very good, things have not been the same this year. The wide receiver has struggled in this beginning of campaign, and he doesn’t look too comfortable with how the team’s front office has been working.

Earlier this year, the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr, who was the main reason why Adams joined the team. This decision didn’t make the wideout happy at all, as he was excited to play for another season alongside his former Fresno State teammate.

The team hasn’t been as competitive as Adams had hoped. He recently mentioned that he moved to Las Vegas to compete for a Super Bowl, but the Raiders are definitely not contenders this year.