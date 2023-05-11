Aaron Rodgers will be one of the top stories to follow during the 2023 NFL season. The blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers could change the balance of power in the AFC against names such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen or Justin Herbert.

That’s why, looking into the 2023 NFL schedule, the Jets could get a lot of attention. Last year, just as an example, Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos and Denver played four of their first six games in prime-time slots. It could be the same story for New York.

Now, prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL has confirmed when will be the debut of Aaron Rodgers playing for the New York Jets. Read here to check out the date and the spectacular rival on Monday Night Football.

NFL schedule 2023: When will Aaron Rodgers make his debut with the Jets?

It’s official. Aaron Rodgers will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. As expected, it will be a prime-time game on Monday Night Football.

For the New York Jets, the game is crucial to show if they’re finally ready to take over the AFC East. The Bills are the clear favorites to claim the division, but, that’s why Rodgers came to town.

Also, New York will receive that game on a historic date: September 11. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET) in what should be a special protocol to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the attacks to the World Trade Center.