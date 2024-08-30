Trending topics:
NFL News: AFC team prevented the Steelers from signing Brandon Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk has signed a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers, but he nearly joined the Pittsburgh Steelers if it wasn't for another AFC team.

Brandon Aiyuk has signed a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireBrandon Aiyuk has signed a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers

By Fernando Franco Puga

Brandon Aiyuk will remain with the San Francisco 49ers for at least four more years. However, he came close to joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were poised to trade for the wideout if not for an unexpected intervention by an AFC team.

The saga is finally over. After months of negotiations, the 49ers reached an agreement with Brandon Aiyuk on a lucrative contract extension. The wide receiver signed a new four-year deal worth $120 million, with $76 million guaranteed.

However, securing this deal was far from straightforward. The 49ers even allowed Brandon Aiyuk to explore trade options, and the Steelers were on the brink of acquiring him, but unforeseen circumstances ultimately prevented the move.

Report: Steelers’ trade plans for Brandon Aiyuk derailed by an AFC rival

One of the hottest topics this summer was Brandon Aiyuk’s contract extension. The wideout wanted a new deal, but it wasn’t until the final days of the offseason that he secured one.

49ers News: Brandon Aiyuk becomes one of the best-paid wide receivers in the NFL

The 49ers were keen on retaining the talented receiver, but his demands were reportedly steep. Although both sides eventually reached an agreement, Aiyuk nearly left the Bay Area to join another team.

Two of the primary contenders to acquire Brandon Aiyuk were the Washington Commanders and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While neither secured a deal with the 49ers, the Steelers came close—if not for the involvement of another AFC team.

According to The Athletic, the 49ers were considering a three-way trade. They were willing to send Aiyuk to Pittsburgh, but only if the Denver Broncos agreed to trade Courtland Sutton in exchange for a third-round pick—a proposal that didn’t appeal to the AFC West team.

49ers had Courtland Sutton as potential replacement for Brandon Aiyuk

49ers had Courtland Sutton as potential replacement for Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers would only have parted with Aiyuk if they secured a suitable replacement. However, with the Broncos already trading Jerry Jeudy to the Browns this year, losing Sutton as well was not an option for them.

Who are the wide receivers of the Steelers for the 2024 season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson this offseason to lead their offense in 2024. They aimed to provide him with a top wide receiver like Brandon Aiyuk but couldn’t convince the 49ers to accept their trade offer.

Steelers News: Russell Wilson could break two ugly NFL records this year

Despite this, the Steelers seem content with their current receiving corps. Heading into the 2024 season, their primary wideouts are George Pickens, Van Jefferson, and rookie Roman Wilson, who is currently sidelined with an injury.

