NFL News: After parting ways with Patrick Mahomes’ RB teammate, Andy Reid’s Chiefs bring him back as part of many practice squad signings

After finalizing their 53-man roster, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have made a flurry of practice squad moves.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid has had a hectic few weeks with the Kansas City Chiefs. Of course, being one of the NFL’s most popular teams, much of the noise has been off the field.

Rashee Rice will be suspended for six games, Travis Kelce has announced his engagement to Taylor Swift, and the Chiefs are featured in one of the most important documentary series of the year with The Kingdom.

However, with just about a week left before the 2025 season opener against the Chargers in Brazil, all the attention shifts back to the quest led by Patrick Mahomes to try to win another Super Bowl.

Who did the Chiefs just sign?

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Carson Steele and several other players to their Practice Squad. After the official 53-man roster for the start of the season was announced, many fans and experts were expecting this key update.

The list includes Cole Christiansen (LB), Mike Edwards (S), C.J. Hanson (G), Jimmy Holiday (WR), Coziah Izzard (DT), Kevin Knowles (CB), Chris Oladokun (QB), Hal Presley (WR), Melvin Smith (CB), Carson Steele (RB), Robert Tonyan (TE), Marlon Tuipulotu (DT), and Tre Watson (TE).

