Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are on a clear mission. They want to become the first team in NFL history that wins the Super Bowl three consecutive years.

So far, even with big injuries decimating their roster, the Chiefs are the only undefeated team in the league with a 7-0 record and, looking at their schedule, they could be unstoppable to clinch the No.1 seed in the AFC.

It’s important to remember that names like Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice are done for the rest of the year, but, Patrick Mahomes is the key factor to remain as a championship contender.

Who recently got traded to the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs already made two big trades to get wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Joshua Uche. However, according to a report from Adam Schefter, Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo want another defensive player before the November 5 deadline.

“The Saints have gotten calls about Marshon Lattimore, according to league sources. One of the potential holdups of a deal is Lattimore’s health, sources said. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is not playing Sunday against the Panthers, but it hasn’t stopped teams from calling about him, including the two-time defending champion Chiefs.”

Will the Chiefs make another trade?

During the last few hours, many reports emphasize that the Chiefs aren’t done trying to make another big splash. Although another wide receiver could be welcomed if available, the absolute priority is at cornerback.

“The Chiefs already have traded for DeAndre Hopkins and Joshua Uche, but some sources around the league believe that whether it’s Lattimore or another player, Kansas City could push to make another move. The Chiefs host the Buccaneers on ‘Monday Night Football’ and are prepared to act quickly with the trade deadline coming hours after their game.”

