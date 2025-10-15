NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs decide which Patrick Mahomes weapon to sacrifice for Rashee Rice’s return

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are ready to welcome back Rashee Rice, whose cleared to return after serving a six-game suspension in the 2025 NFL season. But in a corresponding move to make room for Rice, the Kansas City Chiefs had to remove a player from their active roster.

On Monday, the Chiefs decided to waive veteran wide receiver Jason Brownlee, paving the way for Rice to join Mahomes and company on the 53-man roster. Despite making an impression in preseason and training camp, Brownlee’s fate appeared to be sealed.

Not only does Rice’ return represent a much-needed addition for Mahomes, but other wideouts in Kansas City also gave Reid a reason to stay on the team. Tyquan Thornton, for instance, has seen his role increase during the 2025 NFL season.

Who are the Chiefs WRs for Reid and Mahomes with Rice back?

Rice is now expected to boost a Chiefs WR room that, apart from Thornton, also counts on Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals, and Nikko Remigio.

Jason Brownlee during practice.

Moving forward with eight wideouts simply wasn’t the best idea for Reid, though this may not be the end for Brownlee in Kansas City. After clearing waivers on Tuesday, the veteran pass catcher can still return to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Having Brownlee on the scout team would make sense for Reid, as we’re talking about a player familiar with Mahomes and the system. An undrafted free agent in 2023, Brownlee spent a year and a half with the New York Jets before joining the Chiefs in January 2025.