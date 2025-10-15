Andy Reid turns heads with blunt statement about one of Patrick Mahomes’ key weapons on the Chiefs

The recent win over the Lions was a much-needed morale boost for a Kansas City Chiefs team navigating a rollercoaster NFL season. Head coach Andy Reid managed to lead his squad to victory despite being without one of Patrick Mahomes’ key offensive weapons — who is expected to return to action soon.

Rashee Rice was handed a suspension for an off-the-field incident, forcing him to miss not only the first six games of the season but also to stay away from team practices with the Chiefs during that time.

Reid knows that the wide receiver’s return to the first team is a breath of fresh air and isn’t concerned about any potential rust. While Rice wasn’t able to train with the team, his personal preparation has given the head coach plenty of confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I know he’s been working like crazy, the rule states that we can’t work with him,” Reid said. “He has been working out hard, and I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I’ve got to see it to work through it, but I know he’s in good shape, that’s the one thing I do know.

Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Advertisement

“I think that’ll be important, getting him back in there, getting him with Patrick, getting them on the same page. We’ll see how all that works out. We haven’t put the game plan in yet so we’re working through all that now.”

Advertisement

see also NFL delivers strong fine to Patrick Mahomes’ key weapon after Chiefs’ loss

Rashee Rice’s impact on Mahomes’ game

Rashee Rice’s absence has been a tangible weight on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ aerial attack this season. As Mahomes’ most reliable receiver and a premier YAC (Yards After Catch) threat, Rice’s six-game suspension left a significant void in the offense’s verticality and intermediate routes.

Advertisement

While Kansas City‘s deep receiving corps adapted, the lack of his consistent, dynamic playmaking often forced the offense to lean heavily on Travis Kelce, underscoring just how critical Rice’s established chemistry and reliable hands are to unlocking Mahomes’ full potential.

What went down with Rashee Rice?

Chiefs’ wide receiver Rashee Rice was handed a six-game suspension for violating the NFL‘s Personal Conduct Policy, stemming from his involvement in a high-speed, multi-car collision in Dallas in March 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The discipline followed Rice’s plea of guilty to felony charges, including collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway, where he admitted to leaving the scene without providing aid.