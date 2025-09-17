Andy Reid gave a massive update for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the must-win game on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants. Patrick Mahomes could have Xavier Worthy and Jalen Royals available, as both were cleared to be full participants in practice.

“As far as the injuries go, they’ll practice today. Jalen is coming pretty good. We’ll just see how he does here. He’s been out for a while. So, I’d like to see how he moves around. Neither of them is limited.”

The Chiefs have started the season with an 0-2 record, and a loss to the Giants would put them against the ropes in their quest to reach the Super Bowl. Therefore, after Rashee Rice’s suspension, the return of two wide receivers could provide a crucial boost.

Are Chiefs favorites to beat the Giants and by how many points?

The Chiefs are six-point favorites heading into the game against the New York Giants. Despite losses to the Chargers and Eagles, Andy Reid’s team enters as predicted winners on the road.

However, overconfidence could be a serious mistake. Russell Wilson had one of the best performances of his career last week against the Cowboys, throwing for 450 yards and 3 touchdowns. Additionally, Malik Nabers has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

