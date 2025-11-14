Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are used to hearing reports every year linking members of their staff to head-coaching vacancies. Now, after Brian Daboll’s departure from the Giants, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo immediately emerged as a possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the Thursday Night Football broadcast, Ian Rapoport confirmed that Spagnuolo is not the only Chiefs’ candidate. “As far as the candidates, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants went back to the Tom Coughlin era. Steve Spagnulo is a name to keep an eye on. Antonio Pierce will be another one. Matt Nagy would be another one.“

Nagy has been working with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs since 2022, when he was the quarterbacks coach, and in 2023 he took over as offensive coordinator. He has won the Super Bowl twice with the team.

Advertisement

Why did the Giants fire head coach Brian Daboll?

The Giants fired Brian Daboll because he lost several games in which he had a double-digit lead. Rapoport mentions that even though the team’s ownership believes he did a good job with Jaxson Dart, the collapses against the Broncos and Bears made the relationship unsustainable.

Advertisement

“There were some positives to Brian Daboll. Most notably, the development of Jaxson Dart which is why this is now a big time job for someone to take. A coveted job. But the negatives by the end, far outweighed the positives. Most recently, four losses when the Giants had double-digit leads on the road. Just too much to take in the end.”

Advertisement

Mike Kafka was named the Giants’ interim coach, but everything indicates he will not keep the job permanently. Considering Dart’s potential and the return of players like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo for 2026, New York will be a highly coveted destination.