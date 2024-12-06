Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid has a surprising Super Bowl champion available to sign and help Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs suddenly have an important name available to boost their Super Bowl chances.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Chris Unger/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have an impressive 11-1 record and, even with a lot of injuries, control their destiny to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs in the AFC. That could be a key factor for Patrick Mahomes.

However, their schedule is very challenging with upcoming games against rivals like the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos.

Now, in the final stretch to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, there’s a big name suddenly available in the NFL. It’s a very tempting scenario for Reid and Brett Veach.

Who might sign with the Chiefs?

Eric Bieniemy was just fired as head coach by UCLA in college football and, considering his great years as offensive coordinator with the Chiefs, Andy Reid was asked by reporters if a reunion could be in the works. That formula happened last year during the playoffs.

“I haven’t even gone that direction. I mean, I haven’t thought about it. He is dealing with all that stuff and that’s where his mind needs to be. I had a chance to talk to him, but, that’s a load to handle just in itself. So, we’ll just kind of leave it there.”

