Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends very special message to Jim Harbaugh before Chiefs vs Chargers

Andy Reid had very kind words for Jim Harbaugh before one of the most anticipated games in Week 14 between Chiefs and Chargers.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. With a victory, they can clinch the AFC West division title.

Undoubtedly, Reid and Harbaugh are two of the best head coaches in recent history. One already built a dynasty winning the Super Bowl three times with the Chiefs and the other fulfilled Michigan’s dream of a national title in college football.

Now, the Chargers led by Justin Herbert are trying to dethrone Patrick Mahomes. This is the second matchup between them in the 2024 season, but, it might not be the last as a third game could occur in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Who is the best coach in football?

Andy Reid is currently the best head coach in the NFL, but, there’s no question that Jim Harbaugh was the top man in college football before he accepted a new adventure with the Chargers.

Advertisement

That’s why, prior to a rematch within the AFC West, Reid had very kind words for Harbaugh and warned that the Los Angeles Chargers could be real problem down the road.

Andy Reid&#039;s net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

see also

Andy Reid's net worth: How much money does the Kansas City Chiefs head coach have?

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Chargers. A good football team as we know. Jim has done it at every level. Really. He comes from a great family, great football family. His dad is a phenomenal football coach, he could have easily coached at this level. Jim’s got a great feel. He knows it from the player’s standpoint and from the coaching standpoint. He has a good balance of things.”

Advertisement

Who is the favorite to win the AFC West?

The Kansas City Chiefs are clear favorites to win the AFC West. They’re just one victory away over the Chargers to do that. However, Andy Reid admitted this week brings one of the toughest challenges of the year.

NFL News: Tom Brady explains the powerful reason why Andy Reid and Chiefs should be favorites to win another Super Bowl

see also

NFL News: Tom Brady explains the powerful reason why Andy Reid and Chiefs should be favorites to win another Super Bowl

The head coach thinks it’s going to be a total different story than the first game in Week 4. “They’re now more familiar with their schemes. That’s really the bottom line. So, it allows them to play faster.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NFL News: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sends personal statement to Aaron Rodgers ahead of game vs Jets
NFL

NFL News: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sends personal statement to Aaron Rodgers ahead of game vs Jets

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Al Ahly in opening match
Soccer

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Al Ahly in opening match

NCAAF News: Penn State HC James Franklin makes strong statement on Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel
College Football

NCAAF News: Penn State HC James Franklin makes strong statement on Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel

Boxing News: Swedish Boxer shares bold opinion on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul bout
Boxing

Boxing News: Swedish Boxer shares bold opinion on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul bout

Better Collective Logo