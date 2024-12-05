Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs will face Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. With a victory, they can clinch the AFC West division title.

Undoubtedly, Reid and Harbaugh are two of the best head coaches in recent history. One already built a dynasty winning the Super Bowl three times with the Chiefs and the other fulfilled Michigan’s dream of a national title in college football.

Now, the Chargers led by Justin Herbert are trying to dethrone Patrick Mahomes. This is the second matchup between them in the 2024 season, but, it might not be the last as a third game could occur in the playoffs.

Who is the best coach in football?

Andy Reid is currently the best head coach in the NFL, but, there’s no question that Jim Harbaugh was the top man in college football before he accepted a new adventure with the Chargers.

That’s why, prior to a rematch within the AFC West, Reid had very kind words for Harbaugh and warned that the Los Angeles Chargers could be real problem down the road.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Chargers. A good football team as we know. Jim has done it at every level. Really. He comes from a great family, great football family. His dad is a phenomenal football coach, he could have easily coached at this level. Jim’s got a great feel. He knows it from the player’s standpoint and from the coaching standpoint. He has a good balance of things.”

Who is the favorite to win the AFC West?

The Kansas City Chiefs are clear favorites to win the AFC West. They’re just one victory away over the Chargers to do that. However, Andy Reid admitted this week brings one of the toughest challenges of the year.

The head coach thinks it’s going to be a total different story than the first game in Week 4. “They’re now more familiar with their schemes. That’s really the bottom line. So, it allows them to play faster.”

