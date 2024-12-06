Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs might have found the ideal guy to protect Patrick Mahomes at left tackle

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs know the left tackle position could be their biggest obstacle to win a Super Bowl. They might have found the answer to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid has had many problems this season with the offensive line of the Kansas City Chiefs, especially at the left tackle position, which is crucial to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Throughout the year, the head coach has tried different formulas, but none of them have had the expected success. First, Reid named Kingsley Suamataia as starter, then gave Wanya Morris a chance and finally, as an emergency measure, moved Joe Thuney.

If the Chiefs want to be Super Bowl contenders, the coaching staff needs to make an adjustment immediately heading into the playoffs. It seems they may have found the answer.

Who plays left tackle for the Chiefs?

D.J. Humphries could be a new option as possible starting left tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. Veterans like Chris Jones have seen that the former player of the Arizona Cardinals might have a big impact.

“I have a mutual respect for his game. Even when he was in Arizona, I had a lot of respect for him. I think he’s going to be a great asset to this offensive unit that we have.”

Who will start at LT with Chiefs?

Although Andy Reid has to make that final decision about the future of D.J. Humphries as starting left tackle, Patrick Mahomes admitted that his new teammate looks ready.

“I mean, you see how talented he is. The physical gifts are there. You can tell he is smart. He is willing to teach guys which is big in that room because we have a lot of young guys. I’ve been very impressed. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to go as soon as possible.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

