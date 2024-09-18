Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid reveals Chiefs could lose another star player for rest of the season with big injury

Andy Reid and the Chiefs admitted they're ready to lose another star player with injury.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have started their quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl with two very solid wins against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Last season, the offense looked like the weak spot, but, right now everything is clicking early with explosive names like Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy combined with all the experience from a great veteran such as Travis Kelce.

However, injuries are a key factor in the NFL and that could derail all championship hopes for the Chiefs. Although Patrick Mahomes keeps resisting with new names, there’s another crushing loss.

Who’s injured with Chiefs?

Andy Reid confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs might lose running back Isiah Pacheco for a long period of time because of a fractured fibula. That will be the second offensive star done for the year after Hollywood Brown.

“Isiah has been put on Injured Reserve. He is having surgery today. I can’t give you a time when he’ll return, but we’ll just see if it’s this season or next season. We’ll see how he does.”

How long is Isiah Pacheco out?

Although there’s not an specific timeline for Isiah Pacheco, as the surgery is yet to be performed, Andy Reid looked really concerned opening the door for a season ending injury.

Right now, as Pacheco was officially put on Injured Reserve by the Chiefs, the player won’t return at least in four weeks. Nevertheless, all signs point out it will be longer.

Does Isiah Pacheco need surgery?

After Isiah Pacheco fractured his fibula in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the running back needs surgery. Following the process, a clear date for full rehab might be revealed.

Who will replace Isiah Pacheco?

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have already signed Kareem Hunt as possible replacement for Isiah Pacheco. Other names in the depth chart are Samaje Perine and Keaontay Ingram.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

