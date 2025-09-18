Andy Reid faces a new controversy with the Kansas City Chiefs after Travis Kelce said the team puts “a lot on his plate” during an episode of his famous podcast New Heights.

After a key dropped pass against the Eagles, a reporter asked Reid if, at this point in Kelce’s career, there is a tendency for the tight end to have too much on his plate and whether it was time to discuss if the player could benefit from load management due to his age.

“Yeah, no. Listen, I mean, Travis has made so many of those catches right there and I don’t think that’s an age thing or anything at that point. So, he’s fine. We try to keep an eye on him the best we can.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What did Travis Kelce say in his podcast New Heights?

Travis Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that the key dropped pass against the Eagles was his fault and that he has to respond in clutch moments, knowing that the team puts a lot on his plate.

“Got to catch the ball and give ourselves a chance. Right now, we’re just not executing to the degree that we hold ourselves accountable to. It starts up top with coach Reid and how he holds us accountable and then, you know, us players got to hold each other accountable. I got to be there for my guys, man, knowing that they put a lot on my plate to be a good player for this team. I need to answer that bell.”

Advertisement