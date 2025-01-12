The loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers to their divisional rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, was not just another one of the season. It wasn’t even just another one for head coach Mike Tomlin, who, in the final stretch of the season, struggled to gain traction, making this ending somewhat predictable. In light of this situation, a franchise star like Antonio Brown had no hesitation in commenting on the current head coach’s situation.

Without much text, but making a strong statement through images. That’s how former Pittsburgh wide receiver and Super Bowl champion with the Tom Brady’s Buccaneers expressed himself. Clearly, Brown was not satisfied with his former team’s performance in this year’s playoffs.

Using a suggestive comparison with NBA coach Doc Rivers, Antonio Brown took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to post a photo showing Mike Tomlin slowly transforming into the current head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

And why the comparison with Rivers? Recently, the former Boston Celtics champion has been labeled as the type of coach who tends to come up empty-handed in decisive moments.

A tense relationship with Tomlin and Big Ben

Although in his early steps in the NFL, Antonio Brown dazzled both teammates and outsiders with his talent, over the weeks, the relationship between the WR, his coach, and what was then the team’s star, Ben Roethlisberger, slowly began to deteriorate.

Some of Brown’s tantrums at practice and late arrivals caused Tomlin to start viewing his player differently. On the other hand, Big Ben had a few altercations with AB, but on the field, where for one reason or another, they failed to connect, which sparked the fury of the WR.

A series of situations ultimately led to Brown’s departure from the Steelers, despite achieving great statistics during his time there.

Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace before the game between between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field on November 18, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Brown’s MVP candidate

True to his style and without mincing words, Antonio Brown expressed through his social media who he thinks should win the MVP award for the season in the NFL.

“LaMar Jackson should be the NFL MVP,” AB84 stated via X.