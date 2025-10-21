NFL News: Baker Mayfield shares bold statement after Buccaneers’ defeat to Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Detroit Lions 24-9 in a controversial game, largely due to officiating decisions that were met with disapproval from the Buccaneers. In addressing this issue, quarterback Baker Mayfield did not shy away from voicing his opinions during the post-game press conference.

“I’m still pretty damn confused about the double review. There were a lot of things in that game that were a bit questionable… when something doesn’t seem fair, I’m going to make sure someone hears about it,” Mayfield told the media, responding to questions about the officiating calls.

Nonetheless, beyond the officiating concerns, the Buccaneers were struggling with their performance this regular season. For instance, Mayfield posted his third-lowest passing completion rate at 56% (28-50) of the season, although he did manage to record a touchdown and a first down.

On the other hand, the Lions showcased an exceptional performance from quarterback Jared Goff and their defensive line. Goff achieved a 69% passing completion rate (20-29), threw for one touchdown, and amassed 245 passing yards during the game.

Counting reported controversial calls in the Buccaneers vs. Lions clash

To evaluate whether Mayfield’s criticism of the officiating was warranted, it’s crucial to count how many calls made by the referees impacted the dynamics and outcome of the game. These decisions certainly played a significant role throughout the matchup.

A deeper analysis of the officiating reveals six reported controversial plays. Some of these decisions raise questions about whether the Lions were adhering strictly to the rules, fueling debates among fans and analysts alike.

Kelvin Sheppard addresses controversial officiating allegations

Following the game, Kelvin Sheppard of the Lions addressed the media, responding to widespread allegations from the NFL community that the officiating disproportionately favored the Lions.

“Everything is earned, not given,” Sheppard remarked when questioned about the contentious decisions discussed post-game. His comments were in response to critiques from both sides, including those from Mayfield, regarding the officiating.

