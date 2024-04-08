Marvin Harrison Jr., who is regarded as one of the best college prospects, is set to meet with an intriguing NFC team prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.

All 32 clubs are gearing up for the upcoming draft, viewing it as the perfect opportunity to bolster their rosters and turn their fortunes around for the next season.

This year’s class boasts several players who could be game-changers for any team. As a result, it is expected that several clubs will trade up to acquire these top prospects and enhance their chances of success with them.

Marvin Harrison Jr. will meet with the Chicago Bears

As of today, the Chicago Bears hold the 1st overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The NFC North team is expected to choose a quarterback, most likely Caleb Williams, with it, but they could still surprise everyone with their selection.

With Justin Fields out of the team, the Bears need a quarterback to replace him. Reports indicate that they have already decided to pick Williams with it, but he needs more weapons to find success with Chicago.

Fortunately for them, they still have another first-round selection this year. Their 9th position could be perfect to acquire a talented wide receiver, with Marvin Harrison Jr. being the standout choice from this year’s class.

According to NFL Media, Marvin Harrison Jr. is scheduled to visit the Bears today. The team is keen on acquiring him and aims to assess if it’s worth trading up to select him in the draft.

Harrison Jr. is set to be a top-5 pick. For many analysts, the Bears should draft him with the 1st overall pick, but with Justin Fields’ departure, it seems like they will use that position for a quarterback.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Marvin Harrison Jr., son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a talented wide receiver, he has the potential to make a significant impact for whichever team selects him.

The two-time Unanimous All-American will be selected among the top-5 picks. According to multiple mock drafts, the Arizona Cardinals could get him, but it is also reported that they could trade their No. 4 position to a team in need of a quarterback.