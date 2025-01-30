Dalton Kincaid didn’t have a great 2024 NFL season, compounded by a tough playoff run. Now, the tight end has received a huge update from the Buffalo Bills regarding his future with the team after this disappointing campaign.

The Bills entered the 2024 season as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Josh Allen, widely regarded as the star of the team, had an outstanding season despite not having elite weapons around him.

For Allen, Dalton Kincaid’s contributions were expected to be a crucial factor for success this year. However, the tight end underperformed throughout the campaign, drawing heavy criticism from the fanbase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bills GM Brandon Beane gets brutally honest about Dalton Kincaid’s future

The Bills had an impressive showing during the 2024 regular season. After years of struggling under the Patriots’ dynasty, they finally regained control of the AFC East. But as always, the playoffs presented a different challenge.

see also Bills GM Brandon Beane sends strong warning to rest of the NFL after loss vs Andy Reid’s Chiefs

Despite convincing victories over the Broncos and Ravens, their toughest test came in the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs. This matchup has become a staple in the NFL playoffs—and a recurring nightmare for Buffalo.

Advertisement

Josh Allen has now lost four playoff matchups to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, including the 2024 edition. In that game, fans expected Dalton Kincaid to step up and make an impact, but the tight end fell short.

Advertisement

Kincaid dropped a critical pass that could have secured the Bills a field goal attempt and taken the game to overtime. The moment drew harsh criticism, with many fans calling for the tight end to be traded. However, GM Brandon Beane has firmly shut down any speculation about Kincaid leaving the team.

Advertisement

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“We believe in Dalton and Dalton is a big part in our plans going forward,” Beane said on Thursday’s press conference. “No one in here has lost confidence in him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh Allen defends Dalton Kincaid after crucial dropped pass

For many fans and analysts, Kincaid’s dropped pass was the turning point in the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs. However, Josh Allen doesn’t see it that way, taking responsibility for the outcome instead.

see also Sean McDermott sets record straight on whether officiating cost Bills the game against Chiefs

The quarterback explained that he was at fault for Kincaid’s missed catch. While the tight end was wide open, Allen admitted he put Kincaid in a difficult position and could have delivered a better throw to secure the play.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Josh Allen win a Super Bowl with the Bills? Will Josh Allen win a Super Bowl with the Bills? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE