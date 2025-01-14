The 2024 NFL season has ended for the Denver Broncos. Following their elimination at the hands of the Bills, quarterback Bo Nix has revealed a shocking secret about his rookie campaign with the AFC West club.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos decided it was time to select a new quarterback. The AFC West club used their 12th overall pick on Bo Nix, one of the most experienced prospects at the position in this class.

Nix spent five years in college (three with Auburn and two with Oregon). He entered the NFL with more experience than other quarterbacks in his class, which helped him guide the Broncos to the playoffs in his first year in the league.

Bo Nix unveils key secret of his rookie season with the Broncos

It seems like the Denver Broncos have finally found the franchise quarterback they’ve long been searching for. Bo Nix had a remarkable rookie season that, despite the lack of playoff success, excites fans about the future.

While Nix’s debut wasn’t great, he showed significant improvement in the following weeks. The quarterback led the Broncos back to the playoffs after nine years, achieving a decent 10-7 record.

In the Wild Card round, Bo Nix and the Broncos fell to the Buffalo Bills. It was a disappointing result for the AFC West club, but now the quarterback has revealed a secret that may have affected his recent performances.

According to Bo Nix, he played from Week 13 onward with a transverse process fracture in his back. While he didn’t use it as an excuse, the quarterback shared that he felt discomfort since sustaining the injury.

Bo Nix, quarterback for the Denver Broncos

“The biggest week was I had a transverse process fracture in my back,” Nix said Monday, via Mike Klis of 9News. “That week got treatment, made it through that week. Monday Night Football was a stretch where we were all kind of banged up. And I wasn’t going to miss the first Monday night game. I got treatment on it and then we were fortunate to have an off (bye) week the next week and it kind of went away after that.”

What are the Broncos’ needs for the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Broncos are already preparing for the 2025 season. Before it begins, they have an opportunity to strengthen the roster through the NFL Draft, where they plan to add more weapons for Bo Nix.

As of today, the Broncos are set to add players to Bo Nix’s offense. Their primary needs are a wide receiver and a tight end—two positions that could help the quarterback improve in the upcoming season.

