NFL News: Brian Daboll makes something clear after Giants’ tough loss to Broncos

Week 7 of the NFL delivered one of the most thrilling games in recent memory. The New York Giants had what looked like their third win of the season in the bag — but in the final minutes, everything unraveled. The Denver Broncos capitalized, snatching the victory away from Brian Daboll’s squad.

Blowing an 18-point lead in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter is something no playoff-aspiring team can afford in this league. Unfortunately for the Giants, the heartbreak was complete with this stunning collapse at Mile High.

Daboll now faces the challenge of lifting a locker room that was left shaken after the loss — but there’s no time to dwell on it. This Sunday, the Giants head to Philadelphia for a crucial NFC East showdown against the Eagles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Well, that’s what you need to do, but there are certainly a lot of guys that are hurting right now,” Daboll said, via a transcript from the team. “Some physically. But they gave everything they had and we came up short.

Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants.

Advertisement

“That was a tough one, make no mistake about it, but you’ve got to get back on your horse and get ready to play a very talented team that we just played two weeks ago. Look at the things that we didn’t do quite as well and we’ll get onto Philadelphia with the right mindset.”

Advertisement

see also NFL could reportedly impose severe punishment on Brian Daboll and Giants after Jaxson Dart’s concussion protocol incident

No room for mistakes

The Giants are facing a must-win stretch as the season progresses, with their playoff aspirations hanging precariously in the balance. Following a series of disappointing performances, the team’s margin for error has all but vanished.

Advertisement

Simply put: the New York Giants must string together victories immediately, beginning this week, or they risk watching the NFC playoff picture drift permanently out of reach.

Each remaining game now takes on the weight of a postseason contest; failure to maximize their win column will quickly solidify a losing season and mark a premature end to their chase for a spot in the tournament. The time for the Giants to play their best football is now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for the Giants?

Looking to somehow improve their record and claw their way back into NFC East contention, these are the upcoming matchups awaiting Jaxson Dart’s team — games they absolutely must win to avoid letting the season slip away.

@ Philadelphia Eagles, October 26

vs San Francisco 49ers, November 2

@ Chicago Bears, November 9

vs Green Bay Packers, November 16

@ Detroit Lions, November 23