Kevin Stefanski has reiterated his final decision for Shedeur Sanders with the Browns. After a tough competition with Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel, the team's latest depth chart for the game against the Bengals confirms the rookie's situation to start the 2025 season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Shedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesShedeur Sanders quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders will not be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of the 2025 season. Ahead of the first game against the Bengals, head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated that Joe Flacco was the player who had the best performance in training camp, and therefore deserves the opportunity.

“Joe’s done a nice job. I would go back to how we structured the offseason, how we structured training camp and named him the starter. He’s gotten all of the work since then with those ones to sharpen up his game and get comfortable with the guys around him.”

The Browns face a very tough challenge, as according to most experts, they’re projected to be the worst team in the AFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Undoubtedly, the uncertainty at the quarterback position is a key factor.

Is Shedeur Sander going to start for the Browns?

No. Shedeur Sanders will not start for the Browns, and on the team’s latest depth chart, the rookie is listed at the No. 3 spot behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. This means he didn’t even reach the possibility of being the backup and will only see the field in an emergency situation.

Stefanski maintains that Flacco is the best decision at the moment. “He’s done a really nice job to date. He can still move. He’s had a lot of work with us going back to the spring and training camp. A lot of work here. So, I think 2023 was a very different situation in terms of when he got to the team.”

How much money is Shedeur Sanders making with Browns in salary?

Shedeur Sanders signed a four-year, $4.6 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. This means the rookie will earn approximately $1.15 million per season. Obviously, that number was negatively impacted since he was ultimately drafted in the fifth round, not the first round as expected.

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
