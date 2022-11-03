The Cleveland Browns have been through some ups and downs this season. That's something you'd expect from a team with Jacoby Brissett behind center, and they're expected to be much better upon Deshaun Watson's debut.

Whether Watson should be allowed to play or not that's not for us to decide. He's currently serving an 11-game suspension and will be eligible to come back as soon as Week 13 when the Browns hit the road to face the Houston Texans.

Notably, the team has no intention whatsoever of easing things up for Deshaun, as GM Andrew Berry just confirmed he's going to be their starter against his former team. So long, and thanks for everything, Brissett.

NFL News: Deshaun Watson Will Start Vs. The Texans

"It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said, per ESPN. "He's been focused on working on himself, he's stayed in great shape, he's been a part of the meetings. He's done everything and more that's been asked of him. We'll be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field."

Browns Don't Expect Watson To Shoulder Most Of The Load

Nonetheless, Berry also claims that the team doesn't expect Watson to lead the way right out of the gate. The team is built to dominate through the ground with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt out of the backfield:

“We spent a lot of time with Deshaun in the spring in camp and banked a lot of good reps during the time,” Berry added. “That being said, like I don’t think that our approach isn’t to, really any quarterback, but you know, certainly with the time that Deshaun has had off to expect him to shoulder everything. That’s not necessarily how the team is designed or, you know put together. I don’t know that that would be a fair ask for any quarterback. In a couple weeks, we’ll be in that world where we’re getting him ready to play and we’ll handle it appropriately.”

As long as Watson is the same player he was in Clemson and Houston, the Browns will be one of the teams to beat in the league. Now, whether they'll be likable, all things considered, remains to be seen.