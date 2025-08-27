NFL News: Browns have made final roster decision between Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel for backup quarterback spot

Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Dillon Gabriel has won the race over Shedeur Sanders to be the backup quarterback in Cleveland. The head coach explained why the Browns made this decision, which has once again sparked a lot of controversy.

“Dillon will be the backup. I think you factor in everything. You look at it from a bunch of different angles. Certainly, we made the decision and we feel comfortable with Dillon serving in that role. It’s such an all-encompassing evaluation. Everything the guys did in the games was important. We also saw them in practice and how they are at their craft. Dillon is certainly somebody that we think is getting better and better.”

The quarterback situation with the Browns is very interesting because, behind Joe Flacco, the team has taken the risk of going with two rookies on the roster after trading away Kenny Pickett. Pickett has been unable to establish himself in the NFL after being a first-round pick with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will now be the new backup for the Raiders.

Who will be the Browns’ backup quarterback?

Dillon Gabriel will be the backup quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, while Shedeur Sanders will take the No. 3 spot on the roster. Stefanski also explained whether the decision to trade Pickett had anything to do with Gabriel’s performances in the preseason.

“Honestly, those type of things, you can’t predict them. We got a strong offer for Kenny. Kenny’s a guy I think very highly of and so do they. So, I wish him well. He’s a great person. He’s a really good football player, but, those are the type of decisions that you have to make. Definitely disappointed for Kenny in that he was out for all that time (injury). He performed well prior to that.”

Is Shedeur Sanders the Browns’ starting quarterback?

No. Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns for the 2025 season. For several weeks, Kevin Stefanski had hinted that the veteran would lead the offense, while Gabriel and Sanders would battle for the backup role alongside Pickett, who has now left.