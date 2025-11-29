Shedeur Sanders has earned, with his performances, a real opportunity to be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns in the near future. According to a report by Adam Schefter, head coach Kevin Stefanski has decided that if the team keeps winning, Shedeur will remain as QB1 despite the recovery of Dillon Gabriel.

“Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders played well enough in his first NFL start last Sunday that he made Cleveland’s decision to start him again an easy one. Sanders now has the opportunity not only to start again Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers but also to play well enough to continue earning starts for the rest of this season. The Browns are open to giving Sanders an extended look for the rest of this season, just as fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel got in the first half of this season, sources told ESPN. But much of that decision will be dictated by how Sanders plays, starting Sunday.”

Sanders suffered a very hard blow last April when he fell to the fifth round of the draft. Several reports pointed to interest from teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers or the New York Giants, but the former Colorado star dropped dramatically down the board. As the months went by, after being selected by Cleveland, he moved up the depth chart to his current position as the starter.

Will Browns release Shedeur Sanders?

No. The Browns have no intention of releasing Shedeur Sanders after he showed in training camp, preseason, and in his debut against the Raiders that he has potential as an NFL quarterback. For now, the rumors about a possible departure are over.

Schefter mentioned that the outlook has changed drastically. Now, in something nobody would have predicted a few months ago, this is Shedeur Sanders’ job to lose.

“This is the opportunity in front of Sanders. The Browns are open to playing him now, but they also are not rushing to any judgments. For now, they know he is their quarterback and he has another chance to gain more trust, silence more critics and prove he can be the Browns’ answer at quarterback.”

