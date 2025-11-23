Shedeur Sanders downplayed the importance of practicing with Myles Garrett and other stars on the Browns’ defense as a key factor in his development as the team’s new starting quarterback. During a press conference this week, a reporter asked Shedeur Sanders: “How much has it helped you going against a Myles Garrett or a Denzel Ward in practice? How much has that helped you so far this year?” His first answer after a long pause was: “Help me in what way?”

The reporter then added: “Just get ready to go against like a Maxx Crosby and the things that you’re going to face on Sunday.” Sanders expanded on that second question, but, in a surprising remark, the rookie said that although Myles Garrett and his Browns defensive teammates are extraordinary, they don’t help him as much as one might think considering their caliber.

“I mean, quite honestly, we have a great defense. We have one of the best defenses, if not the best defense in the league, but I don’t know if that directly translates to that because you’re getting a car and you’re just going out there just being free. It’s a totally different thing. But, also, you do, the speed and all that stuff, you know, it’s similar, but, like if a regular season game and when people say like a playoff game in a Super Bowl is a little bit faster. So, in the game it’s going to be like a tenth faster.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders the new starting quarterback of Browns?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders is the new starting quarterback for the Browns after head coach Kevin Stefanski gave him the designation because Dillon Gabriel is in the concussion protocol.

Is this Shedeur Sanders first start in the NFL?

Shedeur Sanders will have his first NFL start against the Raiders in Las Vegas. The rookie began the preseason in the No. 4 spot on the depth chart and has finally reached the top.

Advertisement