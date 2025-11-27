Shedeur Sanders avoided falling into the trap a reporter seemed to be setting for him when, during a press conference, he was about to ask him regarding fans who claim that head coach Kevin Stefanski was sabotaging him with the Cleveland Browns. “So, you just want to start trouble, huh?”

The reporter had to change his stance and, instead, asked the rookie quarterback about his current relationship with Stefanski. “Well, what people do outside the building isn’t really in my control. It’s not in my power. Overall, I’m just happy to be here. Coach Stefanski has been doing a a great job with everything that’s going on. Definitely like a coach. He tells me what I need to do on and off the field. We’ve definitely grown. Our relationship and everything has grown. So, I’m just thankful to be here.”

Since the last draft, many media personalities and fans have speculated that Kevin Stefanski didn’t want Shedeur and that the decision to select him, even though they already had Dillon Gabriel, was made directly by the team owner, Jimmy Haslam. Although that was never proven, the head coach was always very reserved about Sanders’ situation during the preseason and later in the regular season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders starting for Browns vs 49ers?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns against the San Francisco 49ers. Dillon Gabriel is already out of the concussion protocol, but, Kevin Stefanski has decided to give Shedeur another opportunity after his solid performance in the win over the Raiders.

Even though everything has changed for Shedeur in just a few days and he now controls his own destiny as the Browns’ starting quarterback, the rookie warned that he hasn’t lost his humility. When Stefanski gave him the QB1 job again, he told him that he would keep fighting to earn that role permanently.

Advertisement

“Well, I say I’m definitely not comfortable, though. So, that’s first and foremost that I have another opportunity to go out there. But, in life, you got to understand how quickly things come or how long it comes. It could be taken at any point in time. So, I’m never comfortable in a situation I’m in. I always want to exceed expectations and I always want to grow. Each and every week, I will want to put a better product of myself. Be a better version of myself for the team to be out there.”

Advertisement