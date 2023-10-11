The Cleveland Browns are still struggling to become a competitive squad in the AFC North. Amid a lot of uncertainty, the team has now made an intriguing decision regarding their quarterbacks, and, of course, it includes Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland’s hopes largely depend on what Deshaun Watson can bring to the team. The quarterback has played only nine games with the AFC North team, facing various challenges, both on and off the field.

This year, Deshaun Watson returned after a suspension that prematurely ended his 2022 NFL season. The team has won two games with him as quarterback, benefiting from his strong performances in this campaign.

Browns set to make intriguing decision regarding the starting quarterback to face the 49ers

Week 6 will probably be the most challenging of the 2023 NFL season for the Browns. Cleveland will face the San Francisco 49ers, one of the best teams in the entire league, and they’ll probably do it without their starting quarterback.

Prior to their Week 4 loss against the Baltimore Ravens, Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury, which sidelined him for this game. Cleveland had a bye in Week 5, but it seems like it was not enough time for the quarterback to fully recover from this issue.

According to NFL Insider Brad Stainbrook, who follows the Browns closely, if Deshaun Watson can’t play against the 49ers, Cleveland will start veteran P.J. Walker over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Niners.

In the game against the Ravens, the rookie quarterback struggled, throwing three interceptions and no touchdowns. As a result, the team’s staff has decided to give Walker the opportunity to lead the team in their biggest challenge yet.

Walker had an impressive 2022 NFL season with the Carolina Panthers, where he outperformed Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to secure the starting quarterback role. This demonstrates his capability to lead an offense, even when serving as a backup.

How sever is Deshaun Watson’s shoulder injury?

In Week 3, facing the Tennessee Titans, Deshaun Watson sustained a shoulder injury after a hit from defensive back Amani Hooker. He finished the game but was limited in practice before their next matchup.

Now, Watson missed Tuesday’s practice due to a shoulder injury. While the Browns have not ruled him out for the game against the 49ers, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to start in this tough match.