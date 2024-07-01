Bryce Young endured a tough rookie season with the Carolina Panthers. As he enters his second year in the NFL, the NFC South team is becoming increasingly desperate with its starting quarterback.

NFL News: Bryce Young may have lost all the trust the Panthers once had in him

Last year, the Carolina Panthers used their 1st overall pick to draft Bryce Young. Unfortunately, the quarterback didn’t meet the team’s expectations, and now it seems he has lost all the confidence the club once had in him.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers made a substantial trade with the Chicago Bears to acquire the 1st overall pick. Carolina needed a quarterback, and the NFC South team didn’t want to risk losing Bryce Young to another team.

However, trading up didn’t pay off for the Panthers. Young struggled throughout the entire campaign to prove he was worthy of being selected with the 1st overall pick, and the club is growing desperate with him.

Panthers don’t want Bryce Young to carry the team’s offense

Bryce Young’s rookie season with the Panthers fell short of the team’s expectations. Among the quarterbacks selected in the 1st round, he performed the worst, leaving the club understandably uncomfortable with the outcome.

To draft Bryce Young, Carolina traded away WR D.J. Moore, their 2023 first and second-round picks, their 2024 first-round pick (which turned out to be the 1st overall pick), and their 2025 second-round pick.

Sacrificing so much for a player who went 2-14 in his rookie season, with 2,877 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, is far from what the Panthers wanted. Consequently, the club is preparing a massive change with Young, aiming not to place the entire offensive burden on him.

Rookie head coach Dave Canales addressed Bryce Young’s struggles, stating that the quarterback needs more support from other players. He revealed that the team’s offense will rely more on the ground attack this year.

Bryce Young, 2023 first overall pick of the Carolina Panthers

“That’s what this draft and this offseason was all about,” Canales said on The Season with Peter Schrager. “I feel confident that we’ll be able to have a successful run game, which, for me, opens everything else up. It helps third down, it helps move the ball and give you more opportunities.”

This offseason, the Panthers focused on bolstering their ground attack. The NFC South club drafted Jonathon Brooks in the second round and signed guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard will be the primary running backs for the team, with Brooks providing support.

Can Bryce Young bounce back?

Bryce Young faces a huge challenge this year. The former Alabama player arrived in Carolina with high expectations, but he fell well short of meeting them in the 2023 NFL season.

However, it appears the Panthers are now aware that Young needs to be surrounded by more talented players. The club has built a competitive roster for the upcoming campaign, adding experienced players who could help the quarterback bounce back from last year’s disappointment.