The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want to succeed with Baker Mayfield as quarterback, which is why they have reunited him with one of his favorite wide receivers.

In recent years, the front office of the Buccaneers has done a remarkable job in making the team highly competitive. However, the departure of Tom Brady has raised many doubts about their potential decline.

Nevertheless, their first season without Brady was not so bad. They brought Baker Mayfield to be his replacement, and he even led the Buccaneers to the Divisional Round, where they lost to the Detroit Lions.

Buccaneers sign Baker Mayfield’s former wide receiver

Baker Mayfield has proven his critics wrong, demonstrating that he is still a reliable quarterback. Despite skepticism from many fans about his ability to be a starter again, he has now provided the Buccaneers with much-needed stability at the position.

Following the retirement of Tom Brady, the Bucs decided to hire Baker Mayfield to a 1-year contract. After a remarkable season, the team offered him a new 3-year deal worth up to $100 million, relying on him to find success again.

However, the NFC South team is aware that Mayfield needs weapons in order to achieve that success. For that reason, they will welcome a new wide receiver for the 2024 NFL season, and it is one that Baker knows very well.

According to NFL Media, the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Sterling Shepard. The financial terms of the contract have not been disclosed yet, but his last salary was of $1.3 million for the 2023 season.

It is true that Shepard’s numbers have not been impressive recently. Over the last three seasons, the wideout has recorded just 577 receiving yards and three touchdowns, largely due to limited playing time.

Sterling Shepard, new wide receiver of the Buccaneers

Nevertheless, Shepard’s best moments came with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback. They both played at Oklahoma in 2015, where Shepard amassed 1,288 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during Mayfield’s first year with the Sooners.

Who are the wide receivers of the Buccaneers?

With the arrival of Sterling Shepard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have bolstered their wide receiver corps. While he is not expected to be a starter, the former Giants player adds valuable depth to the roster.

Currently, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the primary wide receivers for Baker Mayfield. Behind them is Trey Palmer, who, in his rookie season last year, amassed 385 yards and three touchdowns.