After the retirement of Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed to enter a limbo in which it would take them a long time to find their franchise quarterback. Kyle Trask appeared to be the project for the future, but Baker Mayfield turned out to be a big surprise attempting to revamp his career.

Head coach Todd Bowles had the challenge of replacing the greatest player in history and, although many doubted their title in the NFC South with a record of 9-8 in 2023, the Bucs proved they were a real team by eliminating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round and giving a big scare to the Detroit Lions in the Divisional round.

However, thanks to those outstanding performances, Baker Mayfield became one of the most coveted free agents in the NFL. Finally, after enduring very tough years with the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers, the biggest contract of his career had to come.

What will be the next team of Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield will continue as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after receiving a spectacular three-year, $100 million contract. Out of that amount, $50 million are guaranteed and, considering incentives, the final number could go all the way up to a total of $115 million.

Now, the Buccaneers once again look like the team that could dominate the NFC South in the short term as they have found the answer in the most crucial position. Furthermore, star wide receiver Mike Evans signed a two-year, $52 million contract extension to pair up with Mayfield on offense.

The Atlanta Falcons don’t trust Desmond Ridder and are waiting to sign a significant free agent. Bryce Young’s gamble in Carolina didn’t have a good start and Derek Carr had a very inconsistent debut year with the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs have done their job in the offseason.