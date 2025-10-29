NFL News: Caleb Williams’ Bears sign Super Bowl champion with Eagles to fix struggling defense

Caleb Williams’ Chicago Bears are still holding onto hope of claiming the NFC North, with several games left in the NFL season. Adding new faces to bolster the roster could prove decisive, which is why they reached an agreement with a former Super Bowl champion from the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to the latest reports, joining the Windy City is none other than Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, one of the most experienced safeties in the league. In 2025, he had brief stints with the Texans and Ravens.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter, who reported the move on his official X account (formerly Twitter), highlighting this intriguing addition to Ben Johnson’s team.

“Bears are signing S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to their active roster after his visit yesterday, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt. Gardner-Johnson now reunites with Bears DC Dennis Allen, who coached him with the New Orleans Saints.”

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Experience hoisting a Vince Lombardi

C.J. Gardner-Johnson brought his signature intensity and playmaking ability to the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary, culminating in a dominant run that ended with a Super Bowl LIX victory.

After tying for the league lead in interceptions with six during the 2022 season (despite missing five games), Gardner-Johnson was a crucial piece of the defense that captured the NFC Championship.

His high-impact style was recognized, solidifying his reputation as a “high-risk, high-reward” player, before eventually securing the championship ring in his second Super Bowl appearance with the team.

Boosting a struggling defense

The Chicago Bears, who currently rank 25th in opponents’ points allowed per game and have struggled with injuries in their secondary, have added a significant playmaker by signing veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The move provides an immediate boost and reunion with Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen. Gardner-Johnson is a proven ball hawk, having tied the NFL lead in interceptions twice in his career (six picks in both the 2022 and 2024 seasons). His arrival is a calculated risk to inject an aggressive, turnover-generating presence into a defense badly needing a spark.