Tom Brady is probably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, which is why he has named the key ingredient that Caleb Williams needs in order to become a superstar in the near future.

A new NFL season is about to begin, and several rookie quarterbacks are poised to start their professional careers. For many analysts, Caleb Williams has the potential to become a superstar, but Tom Brady has identified the one thing he needs to achieve that level of success.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears used their 1st overall pick to select Caleb Williams. Numerous scouts view him as a top-tier quarterback who could transform a franchise that has long struggled with its signal-callers.

Although several quarterbacks were selected in the first round, Caleb Williams clearly stands out as the best. The Bears have high expectations for him, hoping he can finally be the one to return the club to the league’s upper echelon.

Tom Brady sends a message to Caleb Williams and all rookie quarterbacks

Tom Brady is set to begin his broadcasting career. The legendary quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to analyze the NFL, and he has already started his work ahead of the upcoming season.

As a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady will offer in-depth insights during broadcasts, being one of the greatest football players in history. Therefore, his opinions on the current state of the NFL are highly anticipated.

While speaking with Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, the former Patriots and Buccaneers star shared his thoughts on rookie quarterbacks, specifically mentioning Caleb Williams during the conversation.

“It is very easy to evaluate the physical aspect of the game, how well he throws the ball…” Brady said. “For me, I think the sustainable part of a quarterback is really what’s up here; it’s what’s in the brain.

Tom Brady playing for the New England Patriots in the NFL

“A lot of these guys (rookies) can throw the ball, a lot of them can move in the pocket. Watching Caleb (Williams) do it, he’s exceptional at it, but to me, it’s a deeper level than that.”

What does Tom Brady think about Patriots’ Drake Maye?

Brady also discussed the Patriots’ decision to start veteran QB Jacoby Brissett over rookie Drake Maye. TB12 believes it was the right decision by his former club because it mirrors how his own story began.

“I sat behind Drew Bledsoe my first year. What a great player he was. Someone that I got to watch and learn from,” he said. “Aaron Rodgers watched behind Brett Favre. Patrick Mahomes watched behind Alex Smith. So when you have a real pro in front of you, they can help with that learning curve (so that the) young quarterback isn’t necessarily going out there and losing confidence in what his abilities are.“

