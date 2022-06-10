Last year, the New England Patriots chose to name Mac Jones their starting quarterback over Cam Newton. While the veteran signal-caller believes he still has what it takes to play in the NFL, he thinks highly of the guy who replaced him in Foxborough.

Back in the day, Cam Newton was widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. On top of that, he came pretty close to win a Super Bowl ring. However, those days are far behind him, as he is currently a free agent ahead of the 2022 season.

Newton, who was named MVP in 2015, comes from a disappointing year in his career. His return to the Carolina Panthers left a lot to be desired, as he failed to win a game in five starts while completing just 54.8% of his passes with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Earlier last year, Newton was cut by the New England Patriots in favor of rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who went on to have a remarkable season by leading the team to the playoffs — something Newton failed to do the previous year. Far from having any hard feelings, Cam was full of praise for the young quarterback.

Cam Newton believes Mac Jones has a lot of potential

“I was with Mac Jones. Mac Jones is going to be a great quarterback,” Cam Newton said this week in an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, via Patriots Wire. “I would put Mac Jones at that 20-ish threshold."

Newton wanted to make his thoughts about Jones clear after saying he could still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. “There’s not 32 guys better than me,” Newton said. “On my soul. On my soul. On my soul.”

However, he clarified that the Patriots quarterback has deservedly won his spot. “(Mac Jones) is not the guy that I’m talking about,” Newton said. The outlook isn't encouraging for him at this stage of the year, but the season won't start until September and anything can happen until then.