The New England Patriots are thankful for Julian Edelman’s quarterback-to-receiver transition. Now, the AFC team signed a new signal-caller this year, but he’s aiming to emulate the wideout’s career and change position soon.

Julian Edelman’s name will always be remembered with love by Patriots fans. At the end of the 2016 season, New England arrived to the Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. The receiver made a crucial catch which then led to an epic comeback for his team, lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy for the second time in his career.

Despite being a wide receiver during his professional career, Edelman’s college years were different. He played as a quarterback back then, but he changed position once he entered the league, and this move was definitely the best for him.

Patriots’ rookie aims to change from quarterback to receiver, just as Julian Edelman did

Edelman’s career is a true story of success. He was selected in the 7th round with the 232nd overall pick by the Patriots. The team recognized his potential as a receiver rather than a quarterback, a position he played during his college years.

Before the draft, Edelman made a position switch and transitioned to become a receiver. Recognizing that playing as a wideout would be more advantageous for him, he substantiated his belief by emerging as one of Tom Brady’s most formidable targets on the field.

It appears that a new player is set to emulate Julian Edelman’s trajectory. Malik Cunningham, who went undrafted in 2023, joined the Patriots earlier this year as a backup quarterback. However, he harbors ambitions of transitioning to a receiver role to strengthen Mac Jones‘ offense.

“I’ve never ran a route ever in my life,” Cunningham said Monday, via Mass Live. “It’s definitely different, but the quarterback is still in me so it’s kind of learning as we go. Just trying to get better each and every day, so that’s been the task. Trying to focus on the details at the receiver standpoint — alignment, assignment and knowing what to do.”

Bill O’Brien, New England offensive coordinator, praised Cunningham’s abilities as a receiver. The player knows that Edelman’s success story could help him a lot in his attempt of changing position this year.

“Just the culture and the Julian Edelman stories — the guys that played quarterback in college and moved over to receiver,” Cunningham said of why signed with the Patriots. “Seeing those guys do it and I know — not that I’m more athletic than those guys, but we’re all on the same level, so I feel like I can do it.”