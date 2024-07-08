CeeDee Lamb is under the spotlight right now. Amid his contract issues with the Dallas Cowboys, he has now faced harsh criticism from a former player of the club.

CeeDee Lamb is currently undergoing tough negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys. Amid his contract talks, the star player has now entered a new controversy by firing back at an ex-wideout of the club who criticized him.

The Cowboys have built a very talented roster in recent years. Unfortunately, the Lone Star club has been unable to achieve success, and the team’s fans are starting to grow desperate in this situation.

One of the main stars of this team is CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys have finally found a dependable wide receiver who has helped Dak Prescott improve, but he is currently facing several issues that jeopardize his future in Texas.

CeeDee Lasmb fires back at Cole Beasley over apparent criticism

For seven years, the Cowboys relied on Cole Beasley as one of their primary wide receivers. He played for three years alongside Prescott before leaving Dallas to join the Buffalo Bills.

Two years later, the Cowboys drafted CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. He has proven to be a reliable wide receiver, with the team’s front office finally finding a talented wideout for Dak Prescott.

After four seasons, CeeDee Lamb has not had a single campaign below 900 receiving yards, while Beasley has not been able to reach that number in a single season yet. However, it seems like Cole has something to say about Lamb’s performance.

On X, Cole quoted a post which showed CeeDee Lamb’s working out routine. “Man just do some heavy squats and power cleans,” the All-Pro wide receiver said about the video.

“Give me 180 targets off the couch and I eclipse 1000,” Beasley added when someone judged him for slamming Lamb. “Stop looking at stats and check the tape. As far as getting open goes…I’m confident I did that with the best of them.”

At this point, Lamb decided to step in to defend himself. “I don’t need 180 targets to touch a band,” CeeDee wrote. “Pull up tape, I’d match you route for route on getting open. Just Chill.”

Beasley then tried to calm Lamb by saying he didn’t want to start a feud with him. He explained that his intention was to make fans understand that he would have been a better receiver if he had received more targets.

Why has CeeDee Lamb not signed with the Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb is facing a big challenge with the Cowboys. The team exercised the fifth-year option on the wideout’s contract for 2024, but they need to give him a contract extension in the near future.

According to Spotrac, CeeDee Lamb should be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. He is set to sign a $34 million per year contract, but it seems the Cowboys are not willing to give him such money.