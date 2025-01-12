Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Chiefs already secure two players for Andy Reid for the 2025 season

Andy Reid might be completely focused on the 2025 NFL playoffs, but the Kansas City Chiefs have already signed two players for next season.

Andy Reid the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesAndy Reid the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

By Martín O’donnell

Chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl win is the only thing Andy Reid can think about right now. And to be fair, it’s safe to say that the 2025 NFL playoffs are pretty much the only thing Kansas City Chiefs fans care about at this moment.

General manager Brett Veach, however, knows that part of his job is to look ahead. The Chiefs‘ front office, therefore, is already making plans for next season. Even if it feels too soon for Reid or anyone else at Arrowhead.

In fact, the Chiefs have already secured two signings for next year. On Thursday, the league’s transactions report showed that Kansas City signed linebacker Shaun Bradley and defensive back Jason Taylor to Reserve/Future contracts for the 2025 NFL season.

Advertisement

Shaun Bradley’s NFL experience before joining the Chiefs

Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Bradley spent four years in the City of the Brotherly Love, where he recorded 45 tackles in 45 appearances.

Shaun Bradley celebrating

Shaun Bradley #5 of the Temple Owls reacts after a fourth down stop of the Maryland Terrapins in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Temple Owls defeated the Maryland Terrapins 20-17.

Advertisement

The Temple product amassed 131 snaps on defense in his first two seasons but took the bulk of his reps with the Eagles on special teams. A torn Achilles tendon saw him spend the 2023 NFL season on Injured Reserve though, and ended up joining the Houston Texans’ practice squad in October 2024.

NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lose another player for Super Bowl push

see also

NFL News: Chiefs confirm Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes lose another player for Super Bowl push

Jason Taylor finally arriving after visiting Kansas City in 2023

Curiously, Taylor paid a visit to Kansas City before the 2023 NFL Draft, where he ended up being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round. Though he spent much of his rookie year on IR, the Oklahoma State product got his fair share of appearances.

Advertisement

In eight regular season games played, Taylor took 39 snaps on defense and 111 reps on special teams. He eventually spent a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals, who let him go in October 2024.

Jason Taylor running in the NFL Draft Combine.

Defensive back Jason Taylor II of Oklahoma State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Advertisement

Reid will still have to consider their future with the Chiefs

Since players signed to Reserve/Future contracts are ineligible for the current playoffs, both Bradley and Taylor will not become Chiefs players until the start of the new league year in March.

Their presence in Kansas City, besides, will depend on how the offseason unfolds. Therefore, both players will be looking to impress Reid and the rest of the coaching staff throughout the summer, hoping to make the cut for the 2025 NFL season.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

ALSO READ

Mike Tomlin makes very tough admission about Steelers lack of success in playoffs
NFL

Mike Tomlin makes very tough admission about Steelers lack of success in playoffs

Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs
NFL

Where to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Washington Commanders for free in the USA: 2025 NFL playoffs

NHL News: Penguins HC Mike Sulllivan confirms Sidney Crosby will miss key teammate
NHL

NHL News: Penguins HC Mike Sulllivan confirms Sidney Crosby will miss key teammate

Mbappe scores his first goal in the Spanish Clasico: How long did it take Messi, Ronaldo?
Soccer

Mbappe scores his first goal in the Spanish Clasico: How long did it take Messi, Ronaldo?

Better Collective Logo