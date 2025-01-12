Chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl win is the only thing Andy Reid can think about right now. And to be fair, it’s safe to say that the 2025 NFL playoffs are pretty much the only thing Kansas City Chiefs fans care about at this moment.

General manager Brett Veach, however, knows that part of his job is to look ahead. The Chiefs‘ front office, therefore, is already making plans for next season. Even if it feels too soon for Reid or anyone else at Arrowhead.

In fact, the Chiefs have already secured two signings for next year. On Thursday, the league’s transactions report showed that Kansas City signed linebacker Shaun Bradley and defensive back Jason Taylor to Reserve/Future contracts for the 2025 NFL season.

Shaun Bradley’s NFL experience before joining the Chiefs

Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Bradley spent four years in the City of the Brotherly Love, where he recorded 45 tackles in 45 appearances.

Shaun Bradley #5 of the Temple Owls reacts after a fourth down stop of the Maryland Terrapins in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Temple Owls defeated the Maryland Terrapins 20-17.

The Temple product amassed 131 snaps on defense in his first two seasons but took the bulk of his reps with the Eagles on special teams. A torn Achilles tendon saw him spend the 2023 NFL season on Injured Reserve though, and ended up joining the Houston Texans’ practice squad in October 2024.

Jason Taylor finally arriving after visiting Kansas City in 2023

Curiously, Taylor paid a visit to Kansas City before the 2023 NFL Draft, where he ended up being selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round. Though he spent much of his rookie year on IR, the Oklahoma State product got his fair share of appearances.

In eight regular season games played, Taylor took 39 snaps on defense and 111 reps on special teams. He eventually spent a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals, who let him go in October 2024.

Defensive back Jason Taylor II of Oklahoma State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Reid will still have to consider their future with the Chiefs

Since players signed to Reserve/Future contracts are ineligible for the current playoffs, both Bradley and Taylor will not become Chiefs players until the start of the new league year in March.

Their presence in Kansas City, besides, will depend on how the offseason unfolds. Therefore, both players will be looking to impress Reid and the rest of the coaching staff throughout the summer, hoping to make the cut for the 2025 NFL season.