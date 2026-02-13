Derek Carr confirms if QB is coming out of retirement in 2026 with clear message

Derek Carr has confirmed that he is ready to return to the NFL. The quarterback said on his podcast that he wants to come out of retirement, but only if the right opportunity presents itself. The goal is very clear: to compete for a Super Bowl.

“Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not. I told you two things. I have to be healthy and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl. Obviously, that’s a tough thing to find. That’s hard to do. That’s not easy.”

Carr’s message has sparked many rumors about which teams could be an option in 2026. The player even admitted that he has already turned down offers. “I had to say no a couple times so far.” The veteran announced his retirement in 2025 due to a right shoulder injury.

Will Derek Carr come out of retirement?

Derek Carr officially announced that he is ready to come out of retirement as long as certain conditions are met. At the moment, several teams have significant uncertainty at the quarterback position. The Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, or Indianapolis Colts are places where he could compete to be QB1.

What will be Derek Carr’s next team?

At the moment, it is unknown which will be Derek Carr’s next team, and it’s not even certain that he will play again. The reality is that, when analyzing the NFL landscape, the true Super Bowl contenders do not appear to have viable openings at the quarterback position. An intriguing spot could be the Pittsburgh Steelers if Aaron Rodgers does not return.

