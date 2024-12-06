Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid gives a hesitant answer about who will be starting left tackle for Chiefs vs Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid remains noncommittal about who will secure the starting left tackle role, a critical position that has seen multiple players rotate throughout the season.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs hold an 11-1 record as the best team in the AFC. In fact, with a win this Sunday against the Chargers, they would secure another divisional title.

However, throughout almost the entire season, the offensive line has been a headache for Reid and Patrick Mahomes. In recent weeks, the number of sacks has continued to rise, which seems concerning heading into the playoffs.

For this reason, one of the most debated topics in the NFL is the big question of what Reid will do at the left tackle position. It could be the key move to either winning or losing the Super Bowl.

Who is the starting left tackle for Kansas City Chiefs?

Throughout the season, Andy Reid has tried several players as the starting left tackle: Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris, and Joe Thuney. Due to these ongoing challenges, the Chiefs recently signed D.J. Humphries. The big question for the head coach is whether Humphries will make his debut this Sunday against the Chargers.

“I’m just going to evaluate. I’m going to stick with what I’ve told you before. He took some reps. But let’s just see how he ends up after today and then we’ll go from there. We’ve kind of rotated guys in there, but, he did take some reps. He made it through yesterday. Good. So, we’ll see.”

Better Collective Logo