The 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX continues to make noise around the Kansas City Chiefs, who face inevitable changes ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Even Andy Reid‘s coaching staff will look a bit different next year.

On Monday, the Chiefs confirmed two coaching moves previously reported by different insiders. The team has officially announced Matt House and Chris Orr will be working with Reid in the 2025 NFL season.

House has been hired as Senior Defensive Assistant, whereas Orr will serve as Defensive Quality Control Coach. While this will be the first NFL coaching gig for the latter, the former is a familiar face for Reid and the Chiefs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reid reunites with House as Chiefs bet on Orr

House has already been part of Reid’s coaching staff in Kansas City, serving as linebackers coach for the Chiefs from 2019 to 2021. He earned a Super Bowl ring in his first year at the position, but left for the defensive coordinator & linebackers coach job at LSU before Reid won his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2022. House returned to the NFL in 2024, spending last season as linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during a practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at Tulane University’s Yulman Stadium on on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Advertisement

Curiously, Orr also comes from working as linebackers coach, but not in the NFL. The 27-year-old, who had a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers before hanging up his cleats prematurely, spent last season in college football with the Jackson State Tigers.

Advertisement

see also Andy Reid's salary: Current contract and how much the Kansas City Chiefs head coach is paid

Coaches that will no longer be with Reid, Chiefs in 2025

The Super Bowl loss to the Eagles was followed by coaching departures in Kansas City, with Reid losing a couple of assistants for the 2025 NFL season. One of them was announced before the playoffs, though.

Advertisement

In December 2024, Terry Bradden accepted the job offer from Nebraska to become their defensive line coach next season, leaving his post as assistant defensive line coach in Kansas City after eight years with the Chiefs.

Donald D’Alesio, instead, packed his bags after Super Bowl LIX. D’Alesio, who initially joined Reid’s staff as defensive assistant in 2021 before being promoted to safeties coach a year later, will now serve as defensive backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement