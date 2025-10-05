Texans make history against the Ravens, and DeMeco Ryans doesn’t hold back his praise

The Houston Texans faced the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 of the NFL and made history with a dominant 44-10 road victory. Head coach DeMeco Ryans shared his thoughts on the historic win.

Ryans reflected on the performance after the game, according to reporter Aaron Wilson. He expressed pride in the team for stepping up and executing well across all phases.

“Proud of all of our guys for the way they showed up today and executed in all three phases of the game. Guys played the game the right way. We finished it the right way. Couldn’t be more proud of everyone, just as an organization, for us to come up here, our first win in Baltimore means a lot to a lot of people here. Proud for all of our guys being a part of that,” Ryans said.

Houston entered the matchup with a 1-3 record, coming off their first win over the Tennessee Titans after losing their first three games. A road win against Ravens in Baltimore was especially significant, marking the first in franchise history.

How the Texans played vs Ravens

The Texans controlled the game from start to finish, holding a 24-7 lead at halftime. Baltimore didn’t reach the end zone until the third quarter when Henry scored on a one-yard rushing touchdown.

CJ Stroud had a standout performance leading the Texans’ offense, completing 23 of 27 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. His play was the best of his NFL season so far, providing Houston with the firepower needed to dominate the Ravens.

The Texans now look ahead to their next matchup as road opponents. They will enjoy a bye week before resuming action against the Seattle Seahawks on October 20 at 10 p.m. ET.