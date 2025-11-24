Trending topics:
NFL

Texans get major injury update on CJ Stroud ahead of upcoming matchups

CJ Stroud had to be replaced by Davis Mills in recent games for the Houston Texans.

By Matías Persuh

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesC.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans.

Slowly, the Houston Texans have managed to get their season back on track, gradually closing in on both the Colts and the Jaguars in the AFC South after a series of important wins. What’s interesting is that they’ve been able to do it without CJ Stroud on the field, with Davis Mills stepping in admirably.

The team’s star missed the last few games due to being in the concussion protocol. However, according to DeMeco Ryans in a press conference, later reported by journalist Aaron Wilson, Stroud will return as the starter once he’s 100%.

“Texans C.J. Stroud, Jalen Pitre remain in #NFL concussion protocol. When C.J. Stroud is out of protocol, ‘C.J. will be our starter’. Both Stroud and Pitre are expected to clear and play against #Colts,” the insider reported via @AaronWilson_NFL.

Mills’ recent performances as the Texans’ starting quarterback clearly weren’t enough to keep him in the role, as the coach is betting on Stroud’s talent to lead the team during this crucial stretch of the NFL season.

Davis Mills

Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans.

Mills’ numbers leading the Texans

Stepping in as the Texans’ starter during C.J. Stroud’s absence, Davis Mills delivered mixed results over three games. Mills posted 653 passing yards with a 60.2% completion rate, but struggled notably with ball security, throwing 4 interceptions against only 3 touchdowns.

This inconsistent play, marked by a negative turnover differential, highlights the drop-off in offensive efficiency the Texans experienced without their starting quarterback.

Still in the hunt for the AFC South

The Houston Texans enter a critical three-game sequence, starting with a crucial road divisional clash against the Indianapolis Colts, followed by a daunting trip to the Kansas City Chiefs and a key home game versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans must emerge from this challenging slate with positive results to put pressure on both the Colts and the Jaguars and make a serious run for the top spot in the AFC South standings.

