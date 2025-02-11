NFL News: Chiefs player left in towel after clothes stolen following Super Bowl loss to Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a humiliating Super Bowl defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles—one that will be etched in the franchise’s memory for years. But to make matters worse, one player was reportedly left wearing only a towel after his clothes were stolen.

According to Daily Mail reporter Daniel Matthews, Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was the victim of a theft after the game. Butker, who had worn a suit to the stadium for Super Bowl LIX, stepped out of the shower only to find that his belongings had vanished.

Players’ Super Bowl attire is often valuable, especially game-worn jerseys, but a full suit being stolen is almost unheard of. Butker reportedly suspects that the thieves may have mistaken his belongings for those of his teammate, Patrick Mahomes.

During the game, Butker didn’t attempt a single field goal, as the Chiefs’ offense never had the time or field position to set one up. Eagles’ defense was relentless, shutting down Kansas City to the point where their kicker—who had scored 17 points in the previous two playoff games against the Texans (11) and Bills (6)—was never called upon.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

How Much Is a Super Bowl Player’s Game-Worn Attire Worth?

The value of stolen Super Bowl gear depends on the player. Butker himself believes the thieves thought they were taking Mahomes’ suit—had it actually belonged to the Chiefs’ star quarterback, it could have been worth over $100,000. However, the most valuable items tend to be game-worn jerseys. The last Super Bowl jersey worn by Tom Brady, from his 2020 championship win, sold at auction for $1.4 million.

Second Super Bowl Loss for Butker

A seasoned veteran with three Super Bowl rings, Butker now knows the feeling of losing on the big stage for a second time. He was also part of the Chiefs team that fell to Tom Brady’s Buccaneers in the 2020 Super Bowl, a game where he contributed nine points—but Kansas City ultimately lost 31-9.