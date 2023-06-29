As time goes by, Travis Kelce’s departure gets closer. The 33-year-old tight end has now revealed his post-retirement plans, thinking about what’s next once he leaves the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL.

Travis Kelce will go through history as one of the best tight ends the league has ever seen. He was fortunate to have Patrick Mahomes as quarterback, building a very dominant offensive couple.

The former 63rd-overall pick has already won two Super Bowls. However, he’s already thinking about his life after football and has revealed what he’ll do once he decides to hang up the cleats for good.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce unveils his plans once he gets retired

There’s no doubt that Travis Kelce has had a successful career. The tight end build a very strong partnership with Patrick Mahomes, winning two Super Bowls together and dominating the AFC West since the quarterback’s arrival in 2017.

Since 2016, a year before Mahomes’ arrival, Kelce has had more than 1,000 receiving yards each season. Once he decides to quit football and retire, he will definitely become part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Speaking of retirement, Kelce has already addressed the matter. The tight end doesn’t see it coming in the near future, but he knows that he must think about what he’ll do once he makes that decision.

“I could sit there, talk football, and make it relatable (in a future job),” he said. “I could get into the scheme of things. I could make it make sense to the people who are just now getting into it. And I could bring the juice.”

